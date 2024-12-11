NewBiologix expands to US, targets growing CGT market

NewBiologix, a Swiss technology company specializing in viral vector production for cell and gene therapies, has announced the opening of its new U.S. subsidiary.

The launch of the company’s U.S. hub, which will provide real-time support and collaboration for cell and gene therapy (CGT) companies, coincides with the introduction of its Xcell portfolio, a suite of technologies designed to streamline recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) production.

The biotech’s portfolio includes an engineered HEK293 cell line, a production and analytics platform, and a genomic analytical platform aimed at addressing key challenges in gene therapy manufacturing.

“With our expansion to the U.S., NewBiologix is proud to bring Swiss engineering and precision to the world’s largest gene and cell therapy market,” CEO Igor Fisch said in a statement.

As part of its U.S. expansion, NewBiologix appointed David Kelly as business development manager. Kelly, with over a decade of experience in CGT and stem cell manufacturing, will oversee sales and business development efforts across the U.S. and Canada.