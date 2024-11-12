Roche and Flare partner to develop cancer drugs targeting transcription factors

Flare Therapeutics has entered a research partnership with Roche to explore new drug targets for challenging cancer targets, specifically focusing on transcription factors that have previously been difficult to address with existing therapies.

As part of the agreement, Flare will receive $70 million upfront and could earn up to $1.8 billion in milestone payments based on the progress of their work together. Flare will oversee the early discovery and preclinical research phases, while Roche will take on the responsibility for later-stage development and commercialization of any successful treatments.

Under the collaboration, Flare retains an option to co-fund development for one target in exchange for increased royalties in the U.S. market. Additionally, Flare will continue to develop its independent pipeline, which includes its advanced urothelial cancer candidate FX-909 and other early-stage oncology programs.