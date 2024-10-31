AbbVie and EvolveImmune partner on $65 million cancer therapy deal

AbbVie and EvolveImmune Therapeutics have partnered to develop multispecific antibody-based therapies for cancer.

The collaboration brings together AbbVie’s oncology research capabilities with EvolveImmune’s EVOLVE T-cell engager platform, aiming to address cancer cell resistance in solid tumors and blood cancers. The platform is designed to enhance T-cell activation and improve immune responses against cancer.

Under the agreement, AbbVie will provide $65 million in upfront fees and equity investment, with EvolveImmune eligible for up to $1.4 billion in milestone payments and royalties.

The companies plan to use this partnership to advance treatments that bypass low tumor immunogenicity, targeting cancers that remain difficult to treat. Clinical trials for these therapies are expected to begin in 2025, focusing on improving outcomes for patients with limited options.