Galecto acquires global rights to Bridge Medicines AML drug

Galecto will acquire the global rights to BRM-1420 from Bridge Medicines, the company announced this week.

BRM-1420, a dual ENL-YEATS and FLT3 inhibitor that has shown promising potential for treating multiple genetic subsets of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The drug has stood out in preclinical studies, demonstrating synergistic effects with current standard treatments, potentially offering better outcomes for AML patients.

Targeting a variety of genetic mutations seen in more than 30% of AML cases, BRM-1420 addresses a critical unmet need in the treatment of this disease.

In exchange for BRM-1420, Galecto issued both common and preferred stock to Bridge Medicines, the latter representing about 12.8% of Galecto’s common stock upon conversion.

Galecto plans to file for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BRM-1420 by late 2025 or early 2026, with clinical trials expected to follow.