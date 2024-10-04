Ferring strengthens gene therapy production with new Finland facility

Ferring Pharmaceuticals has expanded its gene therapy manufacturing capabilities with the opening of a new facility in Kuopio, Finland.

The facility will produce the drug substance for Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), a gene therapy used to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Adstiladrin is the first FDA-approved gene therapy for this specific type of bladder cancer, and Ferring has been actively expanding its clinical research to support its availability in global markets.

The new manufacturing hub is part of Ferring's efforts to secure a stable supply chain for the therapy as bladder cancer cases continue to rise globally, now ranking as the ninth most diagnosed cancer worldwide.

In addition to the new European facility, Ferring is also completing a U.S.-based manufacturing site in Parsippany, New Jersey.