Aspen Neuroscience to expand San Diego manufacturing facility

Aspen Neuroscience has expanded its manufacturing operations in San Diego with the addition of a 22,000-square-foot facility, aimed at advancing its personalized cell therapy research.

The new facility will focus on producing therapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, including the company’s lead product, ANPD001. The expansion is part of Aspen’s efforts to support its ongoing ASPIRO clinical trial, which investigates patient-specific therapies.

The facility includes 14,000 square feet of controlled manufacturing space, with three ISO-certified manufacturing suites and quality control labs. Aspen plans to use the remaining 8,000 square feet for future expansion, which could include additional manufacturing suites and increased automation.

Aspen’s approach to cell therapy involves reprogramming a patient’s skin cells into iPSCs, which are then converted into dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells (DANPCs) for Parkinson’s disease treatment.

In addition to ANPD001, Aspen is working on a pipeline of therapies focused on iPSC-derived treatments. While the company’s lead program targets Parkinson’s disease, its broader research includes advancing autologous cell therapy manufacturing techniques and exploring other potential applications for stem cell-based treatments.