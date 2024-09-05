IN8bio axes workforce, halts glioblastoma trial enrollment

IN8bio announced that it will be streamlining its clinical pipeline to focus on INB-100 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), following strong results showing 100% progression-free survival in patients.

In a move to preserve cash, IN8bio is reducing its workforce by 49%, with expected completion in the third quarter of 2024. In June of 2024, the company reported having 39 emoployees.

The company is also halting enrollment in its INB-400 trial for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) and will continue monitoring patients in both the INB-400 and INB-200 trials. IN8bio is also seeking partnerships to further develop its solid tumor programs.

By prioritizing INB-100, IN8bio aims to strengthen its pipeline and deliver long-term data for AML treatment, with additional patient results expected by 2025 and 2026. The phase 1 trial is expanding patient enrollment to further confirm these outcomes and advance the program as a post-transplant maintenance therapy.

INB-100, part of the DeltEx Allo program, is designed for acute leukemia patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT). The program is developed to deliver donor-derived gamma-delta T cells post-transplant, and is currently in a phase 1 dose-escalation trial at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.