BioMarin announces leadership changes

BioMarin has announced new R&D and business development leadership, bringing in execs from Amgen and Genentech.

BioMarin appointed Greg Friberg as executive vice president and chief R&D officer, effective Sept. 30. Friberg, who joins from Amgen, brings nearly two decades of experience in clinical development and lifecycle management. He succeeds Hank Fuchs, who is retiring after 15 years with the company.

Additionally, James Sabry has been named executive vice president and chief business officer, effective Oct. 7. Sabry, who has led significant biopharmaceutical transactions at Roche and Genentech, will focus on identifying strategic business opportunities to support BioMarin’s growth.

Fuchs, known for his role in developing treatments for several rare diseases, will remain with BioMarin in an advisory role until March 2025. His contributions have been crucial in shaping the company’s R&D efforts and bringing multiple therapies to market.

BioMarin also announced the departure of Brinda Balakrishnan, chief corporate strategy and business development officer, who was instrumental in expanding the company’s portfolio during her eight-year tenure.