GSK buys CureVac influenza and COVID vaccines

GSK has acquired full rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize mRNA vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 from CureVac, restructuring a 2020 collaboration to focus on their respective mRNA development activities.

Under the terms of the deal, CureVac will receive $430 million (€400) upfront and up to $1.13 (€1.05) billion in additional milestone payments, along with tiered royalties.

These candidates are based on CureVac’s second-generation mRNA technology, which has shown potential for producing effective vaccines. The new agreement grants GSK full control over developing and manufacturing these vaccines, as well as worldwide commercialization rights. CureVac retains rights to additional infectious disease targets and the freedom to develop mRNA vaccines in other areas independently.

Since 2020, GSK and CureVac have worked together on developing mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. Promising candidates for seasonal influenza and COVID-19 are currently in phase 2 trials, with an avian influenza vaccine in phase 1. At the time, GSK paid $163.67 million to purchase a 10% stake in CureVac, to partner on mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. The colllaboration covered the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of up to five mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. The deal also included GSK investing $34 for manufacturing capacity reservation upon certification of CureVac’s new commercial-scale facility in Germany.

CureVac also announced today a strategic restructuring to focus on high-value mRNA projects in oncology and areas of substantial unmet medical need, reducing its workforce by 30% to create a "leaner organization."

CureVac expects to decrease operational expenses by over 30% from 2025 onward. With the cost savings and the GSK deal, CureVac’s cash runway extends into 2028, and further updates will be provided during the Q3 earnings call in November 2024.