Moderna wins $176M BARDA award to develop mRNA flu vax

Moderna has announced a $176 million project award through BARDA's Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) consortium to expedite the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines.

The funding will support the final stages of developing an mRNA vaccine aimed at licensing a pre-pandemic H5 influenza virus vaccine. This virus subtype, which causes severe avian influenza, poses a high risk of spreading to humans. The agreement also includes plans to improve readiness for future public health emergencies.

Moderna began a phase 1/2 study in 2023 to evaluate the safety and immune response of its investigational mRNA-1018 pandemic influenza vaccine in adults aged 18 and older. The study includes vaccine candidates for H5 and H7 avian influenza viruses, with results expected later this year.

The RRPV, funded by BARDA, brings together members focused on medtech, vaccines and therapeutics to accelerate partnering, improve responsiveness, and meet expanding demand to develop future medical countermeasure products.