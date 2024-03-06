BiomX acquires Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

BiomX has inked definitive merger agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT), a company focused in phage-based treatment technologies against bacterial infections.

This merger is poised to position the combined entity at the forefront of phage therapy development, boasting an enriched pipeline that includes two promising phase 2 assets: BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis patients, and BX211 for treating diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

In a parallel move, BiomX secured a definitive agreement for a $50 million private placement financing, with proceeds earmarked to propel the Phase 2 clinical trials of BX004 and BX211 towards key data readouts in 2025.

Post-merger, BiomX will integrate Michael Billard from APT as general manager in the United States, and will update its board of directors. The transaction, awaiting customary closing conditions, is anticipated to be finalized within 30 days.