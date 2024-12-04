GSK, Rgenta Therapeutics collaborate on RNA-targeted splice modulators

GSK and Rgenta Therapeutics have inked a a multi-year research alliance to develop RNA-targeted small molecule splice modulators for oncology and other diseases.

The partnership focuses on leveraging Rgenta’s proprietary platform to identify and advance novel therapies.

Rgenta will receive up to $46 million in upfront and pre-option milestone payments, with the potential for nearly $500 million per target in additional payments tied to research, development, and commercialization milestones. The agreement also includes tiered royalties and a possible future equity investment.

As part of the collaboration, GSK has the option to nominate multiple targets for development and expand the alliance to include additional targets. Rgenta will handle initial discovery and development, while GSK will oversee later-stage development and commercialization.

Rgenta’s platform has already produced its first clinical candidate, RGT-61159, which targets splicing of the transcription factor MYB. This partnership adds multiple disease targets to its pipeline.