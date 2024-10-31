European Commission slaps Teva with $491M fine for blocking MS drug competition

The European Commission has fined Teva $491 million (€462.6 million) for abusing its market dominance to delay competition for its multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone.

According to the regulator, Teva extended Copaxone's exclusivity by filing divisional patents on manufacturing processes and dosing regimens, creating legal barriers for competitors. When rivals challenged these patents, Teva withdrew them to avoid invalidation, trapping competitors in lengthy litigation.

Teva also allegedly launched a misinformation campaign targeting a competing glatiramer acetate drug, spreading misleading claims about its safety and efficacy despite health authority approvals. This effort aimed to limit competitors' market entry by influencing doctors and national pricing authorities.

The Commission found that Teva’s tactics, which occurred from 2015 to 2024 across several EU countries, kept Copaxone prices high, driving up healthcare costs. Following the competitor’s market entry, prices fell by up to 80%, saving healthcare systems significant funds.