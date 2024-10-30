Biogen and Neomorph partner on molecular glue degraders

Biogen and Neomorph announced a partnership to develop molecular glue degraders aimed at new treatments for Alzheimer's, rare neurological and immunological diseases.

This collaboration combines Neomorph’s molecular glue discovery platform with Biogen’s expertise in these areas to identify promising drug candidates that could address challenging biological targets.

The collaboration leverages Neomorph’s proprietary technology to discover molecular glue degrades — small molecules that degrade disease-related proteins — to treat conditions that have been difficult to target with traditional drugs. These degraders offer a new method for modulating protein levels, which Biogen hopes will lead to effective treatments for complex diseases.

Biogen will provide an upfront payment, fund research costs, and lead clinical development, while Neomorph could receive up to $1.45 billion in milestone payments if the project progresses.