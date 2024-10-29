GSK acquires autoimmune therapy from Chimagen

GSK has inked a $300 million agreement to acquire CMG1A46, a T cell-engager developed by Chimagen Biosciences, to strengthen its autoimmune diseases like lupus.

CMG1A46 targets CD19 and CD20 proteins on B cells, a strategy aimed at achieving sustained depletion of these cells, which is critical for managing severe autoimmune conditions.

Currently in early clinical trials for cancer, CMG1A46 has shown potential in preclinical studies to reduce B cells effectively, a key factor in treating patients unresponsive to standard lupus therapies. GSK plans to begin trials targeting lupus in 2025, focusing on unmet needs within B cell-driven autoimmune diseases.

Beyond the initial payment, Chimagen could receive up to $550 million in additional milestone payments.