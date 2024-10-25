AbbVie and Gedeon Richter team up on new neuro therapies

AbbVie and Gedeon Richter have partnered on a new co-development and licensing agreement to push innovative therapies for neuropsychiatric conditions forward.

This initiative expands on nearly two decades of collaboration between the companies, including developing key CNS treatments such as cariprazine and the investigational drug candidate ABBV-932.

The collaboration will focus on preclinical and clinical R&D, with both companies sharing costs. Richter will receive an initial payment of $25 million and potential additional payments linked to development, regulatory, and commercialization milestones.

Under the terms, AbbVie gains global commercialization rights outside Richter's traditional markets, including Europe, Russia, other CIS countries, and Vietnam. Richter may also receive royalties based on sales performance in AbbVie's designated territories.