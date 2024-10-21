Nucleus RadioPharma expands manufacturing with new sites in AZ and PA

Nucleus RadioPharma announced the construction of new facilities in Mesa, Arizona, and Springhouse, Pennsylvania.

Together, these sites will add over 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to advancing the radiopharmaceutical production, enabling faster and more efficient manufacturing . The expansion aims to address current supply chain constraints by offering a consolidated approach to research, development, and commercial production, providing a competitive edge in both time and scale.

The company says that this expansion hopes to address limitations in radiopharmaceutical therapies, particularly related to manufacturing shortages and the geographic limitations posed by the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals. By situating production facilities closer to patients and clinical trial sites, Nucleus intends to enhance access to therapies and streamline drug development timelines. The company believes this approach will help improve patient outcomes and potentially shorten the time to market for new therapies by up to 30%.

The Mesa facility spans 53,000 square feet, while the Springhouse site covers 48,000 square feet. The facilities will be positioned to serve critical markets, including partners such as Fox Chase Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic, allowing for increased manufacturing capacity and improved geographical proximity. The expansion is expected to create around 50 jobs at each location.