Insitro, Lilly partner on metabolic therapies

Insitro and Eli Lilly have signed three agreements to develop treatments for metabolic diseases, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

The first two agreements involve combining Lilly’s N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) technology with siRNA molecules developed by Insitro to address liver targets. The third agreement focuses on developing an antibody for another metabolic disease target.

Under the terms of the deal, Insitro will use its machine learning platform to target disease pathways, while Lilly will provide drug delivery technologies.

Insitro will lead development and commercialization efforts, with Lilly eligible for milestones and royalties.