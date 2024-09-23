Telix Pharmaceuticals to acquire RLS Radiopharmacies

Telix Pharmaceuticals has announced its agreement to acquire RLS (USA), the only Joint Commission-accredited radiopharmacy network in the U.S.

The acquisition, valued at $230 million with additional performance-based payments, is expected to close in early 2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. The transaction will expand Telix’s North American manufacturing and distribution capabilities for radiopharmaceuticals, with a focus on building a next-generation radiometal production network.

The deal gives Telix access to RLS' 31 radiopharmacies across major U.S. cities, expanding its ability to produce and deliver therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix plans to leverage RLS’ facilities to scale up production of key isotopes and meet increasing demand.

RLS will continue to operate independently as part of Telix Manufacturing Solutions, while maintaining its existing customer base.

Earlier this year, Telix agreed to acquire Canadian radioisotope production company ARTMS, strengthening its diagnostic isotopes supply chain. The $42.5 million deal included ARTMS' cyclotron-based isotope production platform and rare metal stockpile. ARTMS’ technology supports efficient production of key medical isotopes and will aid in developing therapeutic isotopes like actinium-225.

These deals follow Telix’s recent acquisitions of IsoTherapeutics and QSAM Biosciences, also steps in expanding its U.S. manufacturing and radiopharmaceutical capabilities.