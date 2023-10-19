Eli Lilly to acquire ADC biotech Mablink

Eli Lilly has entered into an agreement to acquire France-based Mablink Bioscience, a pre-clinical biotech with a focus on next-gen antibody-drug conjugates.

The deal gives Lilly access to Mablink’s patented hydrophilic drug-linker technology, PSARLink. The innovative hydrophilic linker enables the design of homogeneous, plasma-stable ADCs with high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio) while maintaining excellent pharmacological properties and tolerability. According to Mablink, the tech "holds potential for broadening the therapeutic index of ADCs to unleash their full therapeutic impact."

Mablink's series A financing was led by Sofinnova Partners and Mérieux Equity Partners in July 2022. Prior to that, Mablink had entered into a licensing agreement with the German startup and ADC developer, Emergence Therapeutics. This past June, Eli Lilly acquired all shares of Emergence.

Lilly has not been shy about deal-making as of late. With a focus on next-gen radioligand therapies, the drugmaker paid $1.4 billion to pick up POINT Biopharma earlier this month. In addition to the Emergence deal back in June, Lilly inked June acquisitions with Sigilon and Dice Therapeutics for $34.6 million and $2.4 billion respectively.