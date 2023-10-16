Novo Nordisk buys hypertension drug for $1.3B

Novo Nordisk will pick up a late-stage drug for uncontrolled hypertension with potential application in cardiovascular and kidney disease from KBP Biosciences as the Danish drugmaker looks to expand beyond its core diabetes care.

In a deal that could reach up to $1.3 billion, Novo will acquire Singapore-based KBP's lead candidate, ocedurenone, a third-generation non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class safety and efficacy profile.

Ocedurenone is an oral small molecule drug currently being examined in the phase 3 CLARION-CKD trial in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). Novo says it will initiate phase 3 trials in additional cardiovascular and kidney disease indications in the coming years, aiming to "maximize the full potential of ocedurenone."

If eventually approved, the drug will go up against Bayer rival and blockbuster-hopeful Kerendia, which got the green light from the FDA for treating chronic kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes in 2021.

The deal marks Novo's third in three months. In August, the drugmaker acquired Montreal-based Inversago Pharma in an obesity deal worth up to $1.075 billion. Weeks later, Novo paid $16 million upfront to pick up startup Embark Biotech, giving Novo control over the biotech's lead metabolic program.