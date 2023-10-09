BMS to acquire Mirati in $4.8B deal

Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire targeted oncology drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics in a $4.8 billion transaction, the companies announced this week.

The deal brings Mirati's Krazati (adagrasib) to BMS' immuno-oncology portfolio. The FDA-approved KRASG12C inhibitor is used to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with KRASG12C mutations who have undergone prior systemic treatment. The drug is currently undergoing clinical development in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor as a first-line therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring KRASG12C mutations and in other indications.

California-based Mirati's portfolio also includes MRTX1719, a potential first-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, and an early clinical pipeline featuring a KRAS and KRAS enabling program, including MRTX1133 and MRTX0902. MTAP mutations are common in 10% of cancers, including NSCLC, pancreatic cancer and mesothelioma, and are known to have poor survival rates.

BMS will look to explore Mirati's assets in multiple cancers, both as standalone therapies and in combination with BMS' existing pipeline.