Sanofi bets on Teva bowel disease drug

Sanofi has signed a deal with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' U.S. subsidiary to co-develop and co-commercialize a mid-stage Teva asset for inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug candidate, anti-TL1A therapy TEV’574, is currently in phase 2b trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Per the deal, Teva will receive an upfront payment of $500 million (€469 million) and up to $1 billion (€940 million) in development and launch milestones. Sanofi will lead the development of the phase 3 program. Should the drug win approval, Teva will handle commercialization in Europe, while Sanofi will lead commercialization in North America, Japan and other parts of Asia.

“Anti-TL1As are a promising class of therapies, and we believe that TEV’574 could emerge as a best-in-class option for people living with serious gastrointestinal diseases. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to advancing innovative treatment options for inflammatory conditions with a high unmet need and bolsters our goal to be an industry leader in immunology,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson.

Anti-TL1A antibodies were the center of a new subsidiary formed by Pfizer and Roivant last year. The subsidiary, known as Telavant, was formed to to develop and commercialize RVT-3101, a potential best-in-class and first-in-class subcutaneously administered anti-TL1A antibody. This past July, rumors began swirling that Roivant was in talks to sell the drug to Roche in a deal that could have reached more than $7 billion but seemingly never came to fruition.