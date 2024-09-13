Bavarian Nordic shares update on mpox vax supply

Bavarian Nordic has provided an update on its MVA-BN mpox vaccine supply, saying it will ramp up production to address the global mpox outbreak.

Following the World Health Organization's declaration of mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Bavarian Nordic has shipped over 250,000 doses to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with further donations of 500,000 doses pledged.

UNICEF and the Africa CDC estimate that up to 12 million doses may be needed through 2025 to protect high-risk populations in the DRC and surrounding regions. In response, Bavarian Nordic has committed to producing up to 2 million doses by year-end, pushing some existing 2024 orders to 2025 to meet immediate demand.

The company has also secured multi-year agreements with various countries and responded to a UNICEF emergency tender for 2 million doses. Bavarian Nordic aims to deliver up to 13 million doses by the end of 2025 while exploring further capacity expansion through partnerships.

The company is also considering manufacturing partnerships in Africa and other regions to increase capacity, with the potential to supply an additional 50 million doses pending demand and regulatory approval.

Bavarian Nordic's live, non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccine, branded Jynneos in the U.S. and Imvamune/Imvanex internationally, was first approved by the U.S. FDA in 2019. Back in April, it became commerically available in the U.S.