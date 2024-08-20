SICK, Endress+Hauser sign automation partnership

German sensor company SICK and Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser have inked a strategic partnership where the companies will combine their process automation offerings.

Per the deal, E+H will take over worldwide sales and service of SICK’s process analyzers and gas flowmeters, with a joint venture to be established for their production and further development. Around 800 specialized sales and service employees in 42 countries will transfer from SICK to E+H.

According to E+H, customers will benefit by receiving more products from a single source.

Starting in 2025, the production and further development of process analyzers and gas flowmeters will be the responsibility of the joint venture in which each partner will hold a 50% stake. The transaction is scheduled to close late 2024/2025, subject to approval by antitrust authorities.