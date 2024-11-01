Editors' (re)View: Baxter ends IV therapy operations in China

Earlier this week, Baxter International revealed that it has halted commercial operations for intravenous (IV) therapy products in China.

The decision follows adjustments to Baxter's global supply network, and the company confirmed that it ceased supplying IV products from its Shanghai plant to the Chinese market on Oct. 23, according to a notice sent to local distributors. Baxter’s China unit later confirmed the authenticity of the notice to the Chinese publication Yicai Global.

The company noted that it pursued various transformation strategies to sustain its infusion business in the country. Industry insiders suggested that the exit is partly due to reduced demand for IV products as China encourages more conservative antibiotic use. Additionally, competition from local manufacturers has affected Baxter’s product competitiveness, as competitors have imitated Baxter’s soft bag infusions, driving prices down.

Despite winding down its IV business, Baxter retains a significant presence in China with factories in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou, and Tianjin. The company’s peritoneal dialysis business, also under its renal care unit, has now become its largest segment in China, eclipsing the IV therapy business. - Andrea Corona