  • Magazine
  • ENEWS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • WEBINARS
  • PODCASTS
  • EBOOKS
    • 669a6e02ac3ed77511b5e055 Editreview
    1. Editors' (re)View

    Editors' (re)View: Baxter ends IV therapy operations in China

    Nov. 1, 2024

    Earlier this week, Baxter International revealed that it has halted commercial operations for intravenous (IV) therapy products in China.

    The decision follows adjustments to Baxter's global supply network, and the company confirmed that it ceased supplying IV products from its Shanghai plant to the Chinese market on Oct. 23, according to a notice sent to local distributors. Baxter’s China unit later confirmed the authenticity of the notice to the Chinese publication Yicai Global.

    The company noted that it pursued various transformation strategies to sustain its infusion business in the country. Industry insiders suggested that the exit is partly due to reduced demand for IV products as China encourages more conservative antibiotic use. Additionally, competition from local manufacturers has affected Baxter’s product competitiveness, as competitors have imitated Baxter’s soft bag infusions, driving prices down.

    Despite winding down its IV business, Baxter retains a significant presence in China with factories in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou, and Tianjin. The company’s peritoneal dialysis business, also under its renal care unit, has now become its largest segment in China, eclipsing the IV therapy business. - Andrea Corona

    About the Author

    Andrea Corona | Senior Editor

    Andrea Corona serves as the Senior Editor of Pharma Manufacturing — a leading source of news and insights for pharma professionals — and is responsible for creation of editorial content, moderating webinars, and co-hosting the "Off script" podcast. Her editorial journey started as an as associate editor at Biocompare, an online platform providing product information, industry news, articles, and other resources to support scientists in their work. Before Biocompare, she was a digital producer at Science Friday, focusing on adapting radio segments for the web and social media management. Andrea earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and biology from the State University of New York, at Purchase College. 